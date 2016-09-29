Employee at Banker's Hill women's shelter shot to death in apparent murder-suicide

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An employee of the Big Sister League Women's Shelter in Banker's Hill was shot to death at her workplace along with her boyfriend in an apparent murder-suicide Thursday afternoon.

Officers found the couple's bodies on the floor of an office alongside a pistol, SDPD Lt. Ray Valentin said.

Preliminary evidence suggested that the man shot the woman and committed suicide, the lieutenant said. Their names were withheld pending family notification.

A resident at the facility called 911 after initially hearing the couple arguing within the locked office, then heard a loud bang.

On Thursday night the victim's distraught loved ones are demanding answers.

Traci Banks' sister-in-law, who worked as a manager, was found inside her office shot to death.

Banks said her sister-in-law was an exceptional person and gifted at working with the shelter's at-risk residents.

"She was a very caring person. She was really good with the ladies. They loved her so much," said banks.

Residents at the women's shelter are being allowed to return as homicide detectives wrap up their investigation.

The Big Sister League Women's Shelter provides transitional housing for mentally-ill, homeless and abused women.

Crisis counselors have also been called in to work with the residents here during this difficult time - helping to provide emotional support.