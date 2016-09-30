Woman injured in boat fire at Shelter Island - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman injured in boat fire at Shelter Island

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - A fire broke out early Friday morning on a boat docked on Shelter Island.
   
The fire on the vessel alongside Shelter Island Drive near Anchorage Lane was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department.
   
A woman was burned on the leg, but refused to be transported to the hospital, according to police.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire. 

