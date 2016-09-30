6-Year-Old South Carolina Shooting Victim on Life Support: 'We A - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

6-Year-Old South Carolina Shooting Victim on Life Support: 'We Are Hanging on Every Second'

Updated: Sep 30, 2016 8:10 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.