Spooky! It's Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Spooky! It's Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's Halloween time at Disneyland and we're showing you all the thrills and chills in store.

For the first time ever the Tower of Terror goes completely dark and the haunted mansion has new surprises.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs shows us, there's a cultural element, too.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.