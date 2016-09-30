Tennis Hero Rafael Nadal Stops Match So Distraught Mom Can Find - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tennis Hero Rafael Nadal Stops Match So Distraught Mom Can Find Her Lost Child

Updated: Sep 30, 2016 10:10 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.