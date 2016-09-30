Internet star Grumpy Cat to join a Broadway show - 'Cats'

This Dec. 1, 2015 file photo shows Grumpy Cat posing for a photo in Los Angeles. Grumpy Cat is joining the cast of the Broadway musical “Cats” on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.

NEW YORK (AP) — Life will imitate art — or is it the other way around? — when internet sensation Grumpy Cat joins the cast of the Broadway musical "Cats" on Friday for what will likely be a feline-good moment.

The kitty with the comical frown and feline dwarfism "will be worked into the end of the show and will become an honorary Jellicle Cat," according to a spokesman for the show.

Grumpy Cat has become an online phenomenon with 8.7 million Facebook followers and a career selling books, T-shirts, mugs and cat food. She's been in commercials for cereal and fast-food restaurants.

She'll likely be at home at the Neil Simon Theatre, where Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical returned this summer with a cast hissing loudly while wearing legwarmers and spiked hair.

