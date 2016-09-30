El Cajon police to release video of Alfred Olango Friday

Stream live from your mobile device: http://kfmb.us/livestream

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - El Cajon police will release witness video of the fatal police shooting of Ugandan immigrant Alfred OlangoFriday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

Copies of the footage showing an officer opening fire on Olango at a strip mall near Parkway Plaza will be distributed during a 2 p.m. news conference at El Cajon police headquarters, authorities say.

Olango's death at the hands of police sparked widespread and nearly immediate protests.



A witness to the shooting told reporters that Olango had his hands raised when shot, and another indicated he may have had a seizure.



Police officials countered that Olango was uncooperative, repeatedly refused to remove his hand from his pocket, assumed "what appeared to be a shooting stance'' and pointed an object that turned out to be an electronic smoking device at one of the officers.

The events that led to the fatal confrontation began when officers were dispatched to investigate a report of a pedestrian behaving erratically and walking in traffic in a commercial district a few blocks north of El Cajon Valley High School Tuesday afternoon.



Patrol personnel contacted Olango and moments later, one of the responding officers fired his service weapon while the other deployed an electronic stun gun. According to news reports, it took officers 50 minutes to respond to the initial call.

Olango's mother, Pamela Benge, said her son was distraught at the time of the shooting due to the death of a close friend, disputing reports that he was mentally ill.

