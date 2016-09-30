Mad dash for hidden cash downtown Saturday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A scavenger hunt of sorts for hidden bundles of cash took place around downtown San Diego Saturday.

The hunt is a reprise of a craze from two years ago created when an anonymous San Francisco real estate investor scattered money after completing a profitable deal. The idea spread to other donors around the country, including San Diego.

This time, the people behind Hidden Cash said on Twitter that they're "a group of guys from SV tech companies and Hollywood studios, trying to make the world even more magical."

The "SV" wasn't clear in whether it meant Sorrento Valley in San Diego or the Silicon Valley in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Their first tweet more than two weeks ago on HiddenMoneySD: "We've hidden thousands of dollars all over San Diego, you just don't have the tools to find it yet. Stay tuned for updates!"

They later said their first cash drop of $500 would be Sept. 24 in Balboa Park. However, the size of the expected turnout and the annual AIDS Walk prompted them to push the event back one week and change the location to downtown.

According to the Hidden Cash Facebook page, around 1,700 people plan to attend the hunt that begins at noon, and another 2,300 listed themselves as interested. Participants will need an Apple iPhone app to play, according to the organizers.

In 2014, cash was found by San Diegans in Pez dispensers in the sand at Pacific Beach, envelopes in La Jolla and a park in National City, among other places.

If you see a bunch of ppl glued to their phones downtown, No they're not playing #PokemonGO they're looking for @HiddenMoneySD clues??????@CBS8 pic.twitter.com/LqUDQnTihN — Heather HOPE (@HopeCBS8) October 1, 2016