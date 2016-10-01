Mom Finds Blanket that was Discontinued For Her Toddler With Aut - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mom Finds Blanket that was Discontinued For Her Toddler With Autism: 'It's a source of comfort for him.'

Updated: Oct 1, 2016 11:10 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.