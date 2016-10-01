Lyft driver killed helping passenger in SR-94 hit-and-run identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Lyft driver who was killed on the 94 Freeway at Golden Hill this weekend was publicly identified Sunday by the medical examiner's office.

Henry Reyes, 41, of Escondido, was killed and his three passengers were injured by a hit-and-run driver whose vehicle rear-ended him as he was parked on the side of a freeway, according to the medical examiner's office.



Reyes died at the scene of the 1:12 a.m. crash on the shoulder of eastbound state Route 94, just west of the 28th Street off-ramp, the medical examiner's office said in a statement.

The three female passengers were taken to hospitals with undisclosed injuries. They were pulled over on the side of the freeway because one of the

passengers began vomiting in the car.

The car that hit them ended up down an embankment and the two men who were inside the vehicle fled the area and were later caught with the help of a San Diego Police helicopter, according to the CHP.

This is the latest update. The original story is below.

"We were heartbroken to learn of the tragic hit-and-run accident that took the life of a Lyft driver. Our deepest condolences are with the victim’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time," Alexandra LaManna, Lyft spokesperson said.

The eastbound freeway was closed to all traffic for about an hour while officers investigated the scene.