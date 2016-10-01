Police investigate homicide in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 48-year-old man was shot dead Saturday in the Otay Mesa West community of San Diego.



Officers were dispatched at 3:55 a.m. on a report of a man in the street in the 900 block of Picador Boulevard. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, San Diego police Lt. Manny Del Toro said.



The shooting victim, a resident of Imperial Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene, Del Toro said.



"Preliminary investigation reveals residents hearing gunfire and a vehicle fleeing at a high rate of speed," he said. "There is no suspect description at this time."



The San Diego Police Department's homicide unit asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at (619) 531-2293.