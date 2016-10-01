Woman shot at party in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 20-year-old woman was shot Saturday morning while attending a party in Linda Vista, police said.



The gunfire was reported at 1:15 a.m. in the 6700 block of North Elman Street where the caller reported hearing five to six gunshots from the party, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.



The woman was reportedly shot in the abdomen and her friends transported her to the hospital, Heims said. Her injuries were not life-threatening, he added.



The shooter is believed to be male, but police did not have more information to describe him.



Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call Heims at (619) 531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.