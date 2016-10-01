SDUSD reach tentative contract agreement with teachers

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Teachers at city schools have reached a tentative agreement with the San Diego Unified School District that will last until the end of the current school year, the district announced Saturday.



The deal calls for a 3 percent raise in salary retroactive to July 1 and an additional 1 percent pay increase beginning in January.



It has to be voted on by members of the San Diego Education Association, which represents the teachers, before it can be approved. School board approval was expected later this month or in early November.



"San Diego Unified students are enjoying unprecedented success thanks to rising graduation levels, test scores and an improving school climate,'' Superintendent Cindy Marten said in a statement. "There is no question that these things would simply not be happening without the vital partnership of our professional educators.''



Under the agreement, teachers supervising students at after-school activities, school-sponsored dances, or athletics, drama, speech or band events will receive an hourly rate of pay of $29.50.



In addition, audiologists will be moved to the speech language pathologist salary plan, and the early childhood education salary plan will be compacted from 23 steps to 17 steps.



Marten said the agreement would also help the district continue progress for students by allowing local schools to attract and retain the most effective teachers. It took seven rounds of negotiations beginning in the 2015- 2016 school year before the agreement was reached.



"This salary increase will improve compensation for our members, while helping the district recruit and retain the best and brightest educators,'' said Lindsay Burningham, SDEA president. "We strongly believe this is a good agreement for all parties.''