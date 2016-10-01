Poway church welcomes pets for animal blessings - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Poway church welcomes pets for animal blessings

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A Poway church is reaching out to a very special group of worshippers.
     
Saturday St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church held a "blessing ceremony" for animals, in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi.
     
There were lots of dogs and even a horse in attendance.
     
Another ceremony is being offered Sunday morning, starting at 10 a.m.
 
It doesn't matter if you have a goldfish or a golden retriever the church says all pets are welcome.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.