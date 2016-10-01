Poway church welcomes pets for animal blessings

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A Poway church is reaching out to a very special group of worshippers.



Saturday St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church held a "blessing ceremony" for animals, in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi.



There were lots of dogs and even a horse in attendance.



Another ceremony is being offered Sunday morning, starting at 10 a.m.



It doesn't matter if you have a goldfish or a golden retriever the church says all pets are welcome.