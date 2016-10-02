Officers find body in San Diego River

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Police officers found a body in the San Diego River in Mission Valley Sunday morning, a day after a hiker called to report it, according to authorities.



"Someone said they spotted a body in the river yesterday, so we went looking for it," Lasher said. "We couldn't find it, so we are back out there today looking."



The body was discovered shortly after 11 a.m. near the 4200 block of Camino Del Rio North and was turned over to the medical examiner's office.



The death did not appear to be suspicious, so homicide detectives were not called, according to Lasher.



There was no report if the body was found in standing water in the riverbed, which is not flowing heavily this dry season.