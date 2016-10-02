Chargers honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month during Sunday's game

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Chargers used pink equipment and game balls with pink ribbon decals and pink kicking tees during Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints at Qualcomm Stadium in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



There was also an on-field pink ribbon stencils and "A Crucial Catch" wall banners displayed.





The Chargers recognized 35 breast cancer survivors on the field during pregame activities.

Zeta Tau Alpha sorority members passed out pink ribbons and education cards at the gates.

@Chargers fans down about the 1-point loss vs. @Saints but proud of the #Pink movement by the Bolts for breast cancer awareness @CBS8 6:30?? pic.twitter.com/5nuA4SlwEL — Heather HOPE (@HopeCBS8) October 3, 2016

Susie Spanos, wife of Chargers president Dean Spanos, recognized the La Maestra Community Health Centers for their assistance with the team's mammogram events and as the recipient of the NFL's $50,000 CHANGE Grant for the San Diego region.



The National Anthem was performed by Katriz Trinidad, a contestant on the fall 2014 season of the NBC singing competition "The Voice," while ZTA members presented the flag and pink ribbon stencils.