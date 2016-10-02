Tomas homers, D-backs have 6 steals in 9-5 win over Padres

PHOENIX (AP) — Archie Bradley liked his strong finish to the season.

The Diamondbacks right-hander struck out a career high 11, tying the club's rookie franchise record for a single game in Arizona's 9-5 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night.

Bradley, whose 2015 season was limited after he took a line drive off his face in April, held the Padres to two runs on seven hits and will finish 8-9 while going 4-1 over his last seven starts.

"It was kind of what you draw up to finish the season. You want to finish strong and send yourself into the offseason on a good note," Bradley said. "It feels great. I got the last out and I turned around and it said 95 on the board. So for me it was like 'All right, it's October 1st and I'm still able to rear back and go get it.' Knock on wood that's a good sign for this offseason."

Yasmany Tomas hit a three-run homer as part of Arizona's five-run first inning, and the Diamondbacks stole six bases, including a franchise record-tying four in the first inning. Paul Goldschmidt had a career high three steals

Bradley got a bit of a scare on a standout defensive play to end the top of the fifth. He flagged down a ball hit off his glove, picked it up and threw out Yangervis Solarte while falling toward third base.

"That was really close to my face again," Bradley said. "I was like "All right, I'm going to pick up this ball and it may go into the third deck, but I'm going to see what I can do here,' and it worked out."

Manager Chip Hale admitted being concerned, but said it was a positive that Bradley got through a whole season after the 2015 injury.

"Pitching the whole year, staying injury free was huge. He learned so much," Hale said.

The Diamondbacks have won the first two games of this series to pull into a tie with the Padres for fourth place in the NL West heading into Sunday's season finale.

Clayton Richard (3-4) gave up four earned runs and six hits with four walks in 4 1/3 innings for the Padres.

Three San Diego errors, a wild pitch and a passed ball aided the Diamondbacks, who have won three of four. Two runs had already scored in the first — on a passed ball and a single by Brandon Drury — when Tomas took Richard deep for his 31st home run.

Goldschmidt scored after stealing second and third in the fifth, racing home on a missed catch by Solarte. Mitch Haniger homered in the eighth, and Jean Segura was 2 for 3 and scored three runs.

"If there's opportunity, just try to take it," Goldschmidt said. "It makes it a lot easier on the offense. Not any different than any other game, it just happened to work out tonight."

Segura's 93 hits in the second half of the season are the most in club history, breaking A.J. Pollock's record of 92 in 2015.

Carlos Asuaje, Wil Myers, Derek Norris, Hunter Renfroe and Solarte each drove in a run for San Diego. Renfroe just missed his fourth home run of the week when he doubled off the top of the right-field fence in the eighth off the Diamondbacks' Zack Godley.

The Padres scored three runs in the inning.

"The first inning as a team, we were playing under water, it felt like," Richard said. "A little bit slow and sluggish. We left some plays on the field. It wasn't one person, collectively, myself included."

PAYING A VISIT

Padres manager Andy Green visited with players and staff from the team's instructional league at spring training headquarters in nearby Peoria, Arizona, before Saturdays's game. He watched batting practice and a couple of innings of a game.

"They're all hungry there, there's a ton of energy there," Green said. "The more time you spend around those guys, the more you appreciate them and the more you get to know them."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: INF Jemile Weeks had his hamstring re-evaluated by noted sports physician Dr. James Andrews, and it was determined surgery was not the best option. ... C-OF Christian Bethancourt (strained intercostal) is being looked at as a pitcher and threw a bullpen session at the Padres' Arizona facility Saturday.

Diamondbacks: C Welington Castillo was given a day off from catching in favor of youngster Oscar Hernandez. Hale said Castillo has a sore shoulder from taking some bumps and foul tips, but that Castillo could be back in on Sunday. ... Tomas returned to the lineup despite upper back soreness. ... Sunday's scheduled starter, Matt Koch, is dealing with a blister. "If he gets to 85 pitches, we'll be happy," Hale said.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Paul Clemens (4-5) is set for the season finale. He's allowed three earned runs or fewer in nine of 11 starts as a Padre this season.

Diamondbacks: Koch (1-1) will be making his second career start.



