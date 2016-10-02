Twin brothers living apart hope to find one forever

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - They share the same birthday and sense of humor, but these eight-year-old twin boys want nothing more than to share a home. Angelo and Emilio have spent about half their lives living apart from each other.

Angelo and Emilio are two peas in a pod, who can entertain themselves just by talking.

Angelo is six minutes older than his fraternal twin and said his favorite holiday is their birthday.

Birthdays are special for these bonded brothers. It's one of the few things they've been able to share in life, having had to live apart for the past three years. With half of their young lives spent in foster care, we first met Angelo and Emilio two years ago, shortly after their sixth birthday.

“They have been in the system for about four years,” said protective services worker, Carmen Quiroga. “They were very young. They have been very resilient, they've gone through a lot, multiple placements, a lot of difficulties.”

To make things even more challenging, their current foster homes are location on opposite ends of the county.

“From one end to another, and that has been very difficult. Different schools, different friends, different foster homes and it's been very difficult to try to get them together, but fortunately we have been able to get them together every single week so that they can see each other and spend time, because they long to be together and spend time,” continued Quiroga.

But once a week playdates aren't nearly enough for this dynamic duo who have so much laughter to bring into a forever home.

“They're always asking for each other, they want to spend more time, they're always asking when am I going to see him again,” Quiroga explained.

Both boys love animals, so a family with pets would be a plus.

“A dog, or a cat, any sort of pet. Angelo loves chickens. So he mentioned he wanted a chicken or a dog or both,” Quiroga said.

But most importantly, they just want a forever family to give them the unconditional love and support they deserve.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

CBS News 8 would also like to thank Boomers San Diego for hosting a fun day at the amusement park, and photographer Margery Squire for taking the Heart Gallery photos in our story.

