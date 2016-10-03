Gulls training camp opens, first practice open to the public

POWAY (CNS) - The San Diego Gulls will open training camp Monday at Poway Ice Arena with the first of five practices open to the public.

Monday's practice and practice sessions Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday will all take place from 10 a.m.-noon at Poway Ice Arena and be open to the public, with admission free.



The Gulls training camp roster includes 16 players assigned to the American Hockey League team by its NHL parent team, the Anaheim Ducks.

The Ducks will assign additional players to the Gulls as they reduce their roster to NHL regular-season limit of 23 by the Oct. 11 deadline. The Ducks have 39 players on their roster.

The Gulls will play their first exhibition game Thursday against the Ontario Reign, the Los Angeles Kings AHL affiliate, at Citizens Bank Arena in Ontario. The teams will also play an exhibition game next Monday at Honda Center in Anaheim.

The Gulls will conduct an intra-squad scrimmage Oct. 12 at Valley View Casino Center. Admission and parking will be free. Fans can register for tickets at SanDiegoGulls.com/scrimmage. There is a maximum of four tickets per customer. Seating will be general admission on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the scrimmage beginning at 7 p.m.



The Gulls will open the regular season Oct. 14 by facing the Tucson Roadrunners, the Arizona Coyotes AHL affiliate, at the Valley View Casino Center.