Police release suspect descriptions in armed taxi robbery in Encanto

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two passengers robbed a taxi driver at gunpoint early Monday after a short ride through the Encanto area.

Two men hailed the cab in the vicinity of 60th Street and Wunderlin Avenue around 12:15 a.m., got in and headed a few blocks east before demanding cash, according to San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros. The loss was not immediately disclosed.



The suspects hopped out in the 6400 block of Wunderlin Avenue and ran off, Delimitros said.

Police described one of the robbers as black, in his 20s, thin, roughly 5 feet 10, wearing a brown and gray shirt and armed with a short-barreled shotgun.

The second was white, in his 20s, 5 feet 7, and was wearing a white T-shirt.