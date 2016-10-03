Coleman University’s guide to becoming a CCNA

This is sponsored content and was provided by Coleman University.
Cisco Academy Begins at Coleman University on 10/17. Register Today and Earn Your CCNA!
Enroll today for Coleman University's (www.coleman.edu) Cisco Academy, which begins on Monday, October 17, 2016. Upon successful coursework completion, students can sit for the Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) Routing and Switching Certification exam. The CCNA exam is offered at Coleman University's testing center and can be taken at any time, at the discretion of the student.
All our courses are Cisco approved and provide hands-on training. Individuals who earn this certification can pursue a position requiring knowledge and configuring of Cisco routers and switches. The CCNA credential is one of the highest networking certifications in the field.
This 40-week program includes the following 4 courses: Introduction to Networks, Routers and Routing Basics, Switching Basics and Intermediate Routing, and WAN Technologies. All courses are held on the Coleman University campus and taught by experienced faculty. No prior knowledge of Cisco routers and switches is required.
Why should you get certified? Cisco lists 10 reasons for getting a CCNA
(http://www.cisco.com/c/dam/en_us/training-events/certifications/shared/docs/ccna_top10_reasons.pdf):
Coleman University students and members of the Coleman Alumni Professional Society (CAPS) are eligible for discounted voucher rates. Ready to get started? Contact Coleman University for additional details or to register at 858-499-0202 or e-mail us at admissions@coleman.edu.
