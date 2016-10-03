McCoy says his job is safe despite another Chargers collapse

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Chargers coach Mike McCoy feels his job is safe despite another fourth-quarter collapse by his team.

Says McCoy: "I'm coaching my tail off every day and I'm the head coach."

The Chargers blew a 13-point lead with just under seven minutes to go in a 35-24 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Two fumbles gave Drew Brees the opening to lead a comeback against his former team.

It was the first win this season for the Saints (1-3).

The Chargers (1-3) have lost 15 of their last 20 games and are 24-30 overall under McCoy.

Says McCoy: "We understand what we have to clean up. We know there's some things we have to do as a football team to win these games."

