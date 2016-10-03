Border agents find pot in shipment of cucumbers

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Federal agents staffing a commercial shipment lane at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry over the weekend uncovered a nearly 3,100-pound stash of marijuana hidden inside a big rig packed with cucumbers, authorities reported Monday.

The truck pulled in to the border-crossing station about 10:30 a.m. Saturday with a declared cargo of produce, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection public affairs.

During a search of the vehicle, officers opened boxes stacked in the cargo trailer and discovered 376 large packages of cannabis co-mingled with cucumbers, the federal agency reported.

The illicit haul had an estimated street value in excess of $1.5 million, authorities said.