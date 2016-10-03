Prop 67: Bag ban backers use turtle to make a point

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A group of local environmental and government leaders on Monday urged Californians to vote "YES" on Proposition 67 in November - the proposal would prohibit plastic bags at large grocery stores and pharmacies.

Dressed as a plastic bag monster, the legislative director for Environment California, Dan Jacobson, proclaimed his points proudly about banning plastic bags.

"The bags are really an environment nightmare. There is nothing that we use for five minutes that should end up polluting our environment for hundreds of years and that is exactly what bags do," said Jacobson.

On Monday, Jacobson and other supporters of Proposition 67 met downtown San Diego at the City Administration building bringing a massive inflatable turtle to tout the pollution of plastic.

"Over 267 species have been impacted by plastic pollution whether it be through entanglement or ingestion," said Roger Kube with the San Diego Surfrider Association.

Sea turtles see the plastic bags in the ocean as jelly fish and eat it - often clogging and killing their system.

A separate push supports plastic bags and wants people to vote down Prop 67 and vote "YES" to Prop 65 - which will give money - ten cents per bag - to the environment.

"Banning the particular product, you're not going to benefit the environment be this particular product is not a significant portion of the waste stream. The Environmental Protection Agency has a stat that it's .3 percent of the waste stream," said Jon Berrier with the American Progressive Bag Alliance.

Berrier said the bag ban is only a Sacramento special interest and bags are a minuscule part of the overall pollution equation.

Prop 67 said Prop 65 is only on the ballot to confuse voters.

The City of San Diego has already passed a plastic bag ban ordinance, which will go in effect in April.