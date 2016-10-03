'Go Between' Arrested in Murder-for-Hire of Florida State Univer - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Go Between' Arrested in Murder-for-Hire of Florida State University Law Professor: Cops

Updated: Oct 3, 2016 6:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.