Two arrested in consignment store burglaries

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man and woman suspected of stealing some $80,000 worth of jewelry during a pair of burglaries at a North County antique shop were behind bars Monday.

Rob Scott, 53, was arrested in Nevada on Friday in connection with a restaurant burglary in Lake Tahoe and an outstanding warrant stemming from the break-in thefts at Consignment Classics in Encinitas, sheriff's Sgt. Rich Eaton said.

Later that day, Heidi Marie Doyle, 42, surrendered to detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. She was booked into the Vista Jail and had her initial court appearance in the case this morning.

The burglaries in the 200 block of South El Camino Real took place during the predawn hours of Aug. 20 and Sept. 2.

Surveillance cameras captured images of a man ransacking display cases at the business and a woman apparently casing the premises on the day of the second burglary.

Scott will be extradited to San Diego to face charges in connection with the two crimes, the sergeant said.