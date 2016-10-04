San Diego-based Souplantation files for bankruptcy

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The popular San Diego-based Souplantation chain has filed for bankruptcy and some diners are finding the news hard to stomach.

Garden Fresh Restaurant Corp (Garden Fresh), which owns Souplantation, announced that it has reached an agreement with its lenders to restructure the company's debt.

The company said it plans to close between 20 and 30 under-performing restaurants to strengthen its financial position, pending approval from the court overseeing the reorganization.

"Garden Fresh will operate our business as usual, and we remain focused on providing fresh, wholesome food and great service to our guests," said John Morberg, CEO of Garden Fresh. "By improving our capital structure through this restructuring, we'll be able to accelerate the changes underway to refresh our restaurants and build a strong future."

Garden Fresh said it expects to emerge from the Chapter 11 process by December 5 and does not expect the filing to have meaningful impact on its day-to-day operations.

Garden Fresh was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in San Diego.