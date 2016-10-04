Teen Girls Rob Pizza Hut Delivery Guy for Free Meal After Taseri - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Teen Girls Rob Pizza Hut Delivery Guy for Free Meal After Tasering Him: Cops

Updated: Oct 4, 2016 8:10 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.