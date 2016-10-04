Explore Great Wolf Lodge Spooktacular Snowland

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - We explore the Great Wolf Lodge transformation into a 'spooktacular' family destination.

In addition to Great Wolf Lodge’s standard waterpark access, guests will be treated to several themed activities, including parades and trick-or-treat trails.

CBS news 8's Ashley Jacobs shows us the treats, no tricks, and looks ahead to the winter holidays with an exclusive sneak peek at the snow land suites.