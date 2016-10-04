Explore Great Wolf Lodge Spooktacular Snowland - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Explore Great Wolf Lodge Spooktacular Snowland

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - We explore the Great Wolf Lodge transformation into a 'spooktacular' family destination. 

In addition to Great Wolf Lodge’s standard waterpark access, guests will be treated to several themed activities, including parades and trick-or-treat trails.

CBS news 8's Ashley Jacobs shows us the treats, no tricks, and looks ahead to the winter holidays with an exclusive sneak peek at the snow land suites. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.