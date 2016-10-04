3-Ring Searches: Students Go Hunting for Clowns as Reports of Cr - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

3-Ring Searches: Students Go Hunting for Clowns as Reports of Creepy Sightings on the Rise

Updated: Oct 4, 2016 9:10 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.