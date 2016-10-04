Police search for suspected flasher at SDSU

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego State University police Tuesday sought a man who exposed himself to a woman outside a campus social sciences building.



The woman told police she noticed a man staring "aggressively'' at her on the lower patio of Storm Hall shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. He stood up with his genitals exposed, then quickly left the area, according to a SDSU community safety alert.



The suspect was described as a roughly 5-foot-8, 20- to 25-year-old Indian man with a dark complexion, short dark hair, dark eyes and no facial hair. He was wearing a short-sleeved dark blue shirt with white circular designs and gray jeans and carrying a black backpack.



Anyone with information on the case was asked to call SDSU police at (619) 594-1991, or contact the agency via email at police@mail.sdsu.edu.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (619) 235-8477.