"Shark stepping on a Lego" photo goes viral

When Robert Petersen, a student in Reno, Nevada, spotted a photo of a shark emerging from the water and decided to tweet the photo Thursday with the words "Rare image of a shark stepping on a Lego," he never thought it would get the reaction it did.

Rare image of a shark stepping on a Lego. pic.twitter.com/xkadJmPkRg — Robert Petersen (@Sonikku_a) September 29, 2016

Since then, Petersen’s original tweet has been retweeted more than 88,000 times and earned 156,000-plus likes. He said he couldn't believe how many notifications he received on his phone as more and more people liked and retweeted his post.

“The pain of stepping on (a Lego brick) is a near universal experience for a lot of us,” Petersen said. “I think the (tweet’s) popularity arises from the fact that people love sharks, and love Lego, so it’s kind of a perfect combination.”