Stephen Celebrates Rosh Hashanah With His Staff - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Stephen Celebrates Rosh Hashanah With His Staff

Posted: Updated:

Monday's show ended with an impromptu celebration of the Jewish New Year!

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Subscribe To "The Late Show" Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/ColbertYouTube

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.