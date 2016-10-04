Cops 'Arrest' Woman, 102, to Cross It Off Her Bucket List: 'She - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cops 'Arrest' Woman, 102, to Cross It Off Her Bucket List: 'She Wants to Be Handcuffed'

Updated: Oct 4, 2016 2:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.