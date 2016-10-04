Hurricane Matthew: San Diego relief workers on their way to Haiti

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego-based charity International Relief Teams is helping victims of Hurricane Matthew in Haiti by sending relief aid to the island nation, a spokeswoman said.

The Category 4 hurricane, with sustained winds of 140 mph, inflicted major damage to the impoverished country, according to IRT's Jenna Montgomery.

The storm could dump up to 40 inches of rain and cause flash floods and mudslides across the country, which still has not fully recovered from the devastating earthquake that killed over 200,000 people six years ago, Montgomery said.

In partnership with international organizations MAP International and Hope for Haiti, IRT is airlifting a shipment of medical supplies worth more than $7 million to Haiti.

The shipment includes critical medicines such as antibiotics and analgesics to treat immediate medical emergencies and oral rehydration salts in preparation for a potential cholera outbreak, according to Montgomery.