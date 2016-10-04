October is Kids Free San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Family friendly deals at more than 110 local hotels, restaurants and attractions will continue throughout the month of October as part of the San Diego Tourism Authority's Kids Free San Diego promotion.

"As everyone knows, San Diego is a wonderful place to visit and those of us who live here get to experience everything without ever packing a suitcase, boarding a plane or renting a car," Mayor Kevin Faulconer said. "Now, throughout the entire month of October, San Diego families can enjoy it all for a lot less, thanks to discounts offered by our tourism community."

An advertising campaign was launched in Los Angeles and Phoenix in an effort to attract more tourists to San Diego. In addition to television and digital spots, the tourism authority partnered with Univision to create Spanish- language radio content for both markets.

"Our annual Kids Free San Diego promotion is designed to appeal to visitors, but it provides a tremendous benefit to local residents, as well," said Kerri Kapich, chief operating officer of the San Diego Tourism Authority, a private nonprofit that markets San Diego as a visitor destination worldwide.

"The promotion helps boost travel to San Diego during October, which is typically a slower month for visitation, and that benefits our local economy, Kapich said. "Of course, local families also get to enjoy all the money-saving benefits at our world-famous attractions."

Consistently rated as a top visitor destination, San Diego is home to world-class family attractions, a vibrant arts and culture scene, family- friendly eateries and hotels, and fun activities like surfing, whale watching and golf, according to SDTA.

In October, after the summer beach crowds subside, visitors to San Diego can rely on the region's sunny weather and warm temperatures and enjoy a host of fun-filled fall activities for the whole family.

"The San Diego Museum Council is proud to open the doors of 40 of our member museums for kids to enjoy for free this October," said Kerri Fox, president of SDMC and director of marketing at The New Children's Museum. "Endless adventures await for visitors and San Diego families alike."