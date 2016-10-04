858 area code could expand into current 619 zones

SAN DIEGO (CBS8) - A big change could be coming for new phone numbers in San Diego.

The California Public Utilities Commission began a series of public meetings on Tuesday in Mission Valley regarding a possible expansion of the 858 area code into the 619 zone. The proposal would allow residents to keep their existing numbers, but require 10 digit dialing for all phone calls.

Another proposed option includes creating an additional area code to allow for thousands of new numbers.