Body found at Liberty Station - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Body found at Liberty Station

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An unidentified woman was found dead Tuesday in the waters of Liberty Station Boat Channel.

The discovery near the eastern terminus of Farragut Road, just north of San Diego Harbor, was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to police.

There were no immediate reports of any suspicious circumstances at the site of the discovery, Officer Dino Delimitros said.

