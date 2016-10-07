Iconic San Diego Photo Challenge - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Iconic San Diego Photo Challenge

CBS 8 is excited to announce that we are cohosting San Diego Photos Instagram Friday Photo Challenge along with the Grand Hyatt San Diego

Friday, October 7, you can visit San Diego Photos and see the contest topic and enter a photo that showcases iconic San Diego using #SDPhotoFriday74.

The winner will receive a one-night stay and complimentary breakfast at the Manchester Grand Hyatt.

The contest will be open for entry until the evening of Sunday, October 9.

A photo posted by CBS 8 San Diego (@cbs8) on

Below are a few of the photo submissions received so far. To view the complete photo gallery, Click Here >>

A photo posted by Matt Reaber (@big_reabs) on

A photo posted by Edward Stephenson (@edvst) on

A photo posted by Ben (@ben_in_san_diego) on

