Iconic San Diego Photo Challenge

CBS 8 is excited to announce that we are cohosting San Diego Photos Instagram Friday Photo Challenge along with the Grand Hyatt San Diego.
Friday, October 7, you can visit San Diego Photos and see the contest topic and enter a photo that showcases iconic San Diego using #SDPhotoFriday74.
The winner will receive a one-night stay and complimentary breakfast at the Manchester Grand Hyatt.
The contest will be open for entry until the evening of Sunday, October 9.
Below are a few of the photo submissions received so far.
Veterans from across the country are in San Diego for a special event. They're taking part in a sports clinic designed to improve rehabilitation with adaptable activities. News 8's Heather Hope has details on the National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic.
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked central Mexico on Tuesday, killing at least 55 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust.
Jose Luis Millan found a new crop of star employees at an upscale Tijuana car wash where customers cross the border from the U.S. to pay up to $950 to have their prized possessions steamed and scrubbed for hours. They’re never late, always hustle and come in on days off to learn new skills, traits that he says make them a model for their Mexican counterparts.
The City Council approved an agreement on Tuesday to rename what had been Qualcomm Stadium as SDCCU Stadium, with the San Diego County Credit Union bidding $500,000 for the naming rights.
With the number of documented hepatitis A cases continuing to rise, Mayor Kevin Faulconer, San Diego County health officials and several civic leaders joined together Tuesday to kick off a “Vaccination, Sanitation and Education” campaign to urge the public to take appropriate precautions.
One person was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation Tuesday after a fire broke out at a Pacific Beach apartment complex, authorities said.
The San Diego City Council Tuesday unanimously approved a $12.5 million payment to settle a lawsuit brought by a family that contends dangerous driving conditions led to a roadway accident that killed a baby and injured her father.
A plan to turn a historic mansion in Coronado into transitional house for sex trafficking survivors is moving forward, despite strong opposition from neighbors.