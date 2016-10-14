Prepare now. You'll be glad you did!

This is sponsored content and was provided by the California Earthquake Authority.

Every day is earthquake season in California®.

You never know when an earthquake will strike. Take steps now to prepare yourself, your home and your family.



[Download the Seven Steps to Earthquake Safety PDF]

California Earthquake Authority (CEA) and the American Red Cross have joined forces to help more Californians get ready for the next Big One.

Make an earthquake safety kit

We recommend that you have both a grab-and-go survival kit for the first 72 hours following an earthquake, as well as emergency supplies to help you survive for up to two weeks following the quake.

Here's a partial list of the earthquake supplies recommended by the American Red Cross:

Water (one gallon per person, per day)

Non-perishable food

Battery-powered radio, flashlight and extra batteries

See a complete list of the American Red Cross's recommended earthquake emergency supplies.

Practice Drop, Cover and Hold On

Earthquakes occur unexpectedly and usually last seconds. Because there is not much time to react, the Earthquake Country Alliance recommends that you prepare a disaster plan and practice ahead of time:

Drop to the ground immediately; take cover by getting under a sturdy piece of furniture, or if nothing is available, cover your head and neck with your arms; and hold on until the shaking stops. This will help shelter you from falling objects.

Don't stand in a doorway, which with modern construction is no stronger than other parts of your house. And, you could get hit with flying objects.

Practice Drop, Cover and Hold On! Join The Great California ShakeOut™, part of an annual worldwide earthquake drill practiced by millions of people on one day, every October.

Protect your belongings

Your personal belongings need protection from earthquakes, too. Earthquake Country Alliance recommends that you:

Strap down the TV

Use putty to attach knick-knacks to bookshelves

Hang framed photos with earthquake-safe hooks

Secure bookshelves and entertainment centers to walls

Attach earthquake or kid-safe safety latches to kitchen cabinets

See tips on how to secure your belongings and make your home and family safer during a quake.

Reinforce your house

Is your home strong enough to stand after a damaging earthquake? Learn how to strengthen your house's foundation with the help of the Earthquake Brace + Bolt program, which offers financial incentives for retrofitting. And as of 2016, CEA now offers a higher premium discount of up to 20 percent for properly retrofitted older houses.

Visit our Resources page to learn more about personal and home preparedness and mitigation.

Get Prepared CaliforniaTM — Get covered with earthquake insurance

Protecting your finances is another important step to being prepared before an earthquake strikes. It takes years to pay for a home, but an earthquake can destroy it in seconds.

Most homeowners and renters policies don't include earthquake coverage. You need a separate earthquake insurance policy, like one from the not-for-profit CEA, to insure your home for earthquake damage. Today's CEA has more coverage choices and deductible options, and getting covered is more affordable than ever before.