Prepare now. You'll be glad you did!

This is sponsored content and was provided by the California Earthquake Authority.
Every day is earthquake season in California®.
You never know when an earthquake will strike. Take steps now to prepare yourself, your home and your family.
[Download the Seven Steps to Earthquake Safety PDF]
California Earthquake Authority (CEA) and the American Red Cross have joined forces to help more Californians get ready for the next Big One.
Make an earthquake safety kit
We recommend that you have both a grab-and-go survival kit for the first 72 hours following an earthquake, as well as emergency supplies to help you survive for up to two weeks following the quake.
Here's a partial list of the earthquake supplies recommended by the American Red Cross:
See a complete list of the American Red Cross's recommended earthquake emergency supplies.
Practice Drop, Cover and Hold On
Earthquakes occur unexpectedly and usually last seconds. Because there is not much time to react, the Earthquake Country Alliance recommends that you prepare a disaster plan and practice ahead of time:
Protect your belongings
Your personal belongings need protection from earthquakes, too. Earthquake Country Alliance recommends that you:
See tips on how to secure your belongings and make your home and family safer during a quake.
Reinforce your house
Is your home strong enough to stand after a damaging earthquake? Learn how to strengthen your house's foundation with the help of the Earthquake Brace + Bolt program, which offers financial incentives for retrofitting. And as of 2016, CEA now offers a higher premium discount of up to 20 percent for properly retrofitted older houses.
Visit our Resources page to learn more about personal and home preparedness and mitigation.
Get Prepared CaliforniaTM — Get covered with earthquake insurance
Protecting your finances is another important step to being prepared before an earthquake strikes. It takes years to pay for a home, but an earthquake can destroy it in seconds.
Most homeowners and renters policies don't include earthquake coverage. You need a separate earthquake insurance policy, like one from the not-for-profit CEA, to insure your home for earthquake damage. Today's CEA has more coverage choices and deductible options, and getting covered is more affordable than ever before.
