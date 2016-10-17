Identities of four killed after truck plunges off Coronado Bridge released

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Authorities have publicly identified the four people killed when a pickup truck plunged off the transition from Interstate 5 to the Coronado Bridge and landed on them below as they were attending a motorcycle rally in Chicano Park.

AnnaMarie Contreras, 50, and Cruz Elias Contreras, 52, a married couple from Chandler, Arizona, were killed in the crash Saturday afternoon, as were Hacienda Heights residents Andre Christopher Banks, 49, and Francine Denise Jimenez, 45, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office. All four died at the scene shortly after the crash.

Eight others who had attended the La Raza Run motorcycle rally in Chicano Park were injured and hospitalized in unknown conditions.

The truck's driver, 25-year-old Richard Anthony Sepolio, was also badly hurt in the crash. He was placed under arrest on suspicion of felony drunken driving and was admitted to UC San Diego Medical Center with major trauma. The GMC pickup truck Sepolio was driving dropped 60 feet off the transition from northbound Interstate 5 to the bridge.

Authorities said Sepolio lost control of his truck, which then traveled over the concrete railing on the north side of the bridge. The pickup became airborne and landed in a crowd of people attending the rally in Chicano Park. California Highway Patrol officers say Sepolio is an active duty sailor in the Navy, stationed in Coronado. The CHP also reported he could face DUI and vehicular homicide charges. Sepolio was arrested in his home state of Texas in 2011 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

The park has since become a growing memorial of flowers and other types of tributes to the victims.

Norma Ortiz with the Barrio Logan Community Association has been staying in a tent overnight watching over the memorial site and making sure the candles remain lit. She is taking donations from the community to help continue her efforts to honor the victims.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Contreras family.

