Woman and baby are safe after carjacking in San Ysidro

SAN YSIDRO (CNS) - A pickup truck was carjacked in San Ysidro early Monday with a woman and her baby inside, but they were let go unharmed a few blocks away.



The woman and child were in the back seat of a black 2011 Ford F-150 that was left running as its driver went to a doughnut shop in the 400 block of West San Ysidro Boulevard shortly after 1:30 a.m. A man hopped into the driver's seat, told the woman he was armed with a gun and a knife, then drove away, San Diego police Officer Ben Newton said.



The suspect drove for about three blocks then let the woman and child out as he stopped to pick up a second man, Newton said.

The stolen truck is a black 2011 Ford F-150 quad cab with tinted windows and a white skeleton sticker on the back. It has the California license plate 57317T1. Police described the carjacker only as a black man wearing a brown shirt and black pants.