Kaepernick Wears Muhammad Ali Shirt as He's Blasted for Again Kn - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kaepernick Wears Muhammad Ali Shirt as He's Blasted for Again Kneeling for National Anthem

Updated: Oct 17, 2016 9:10 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.