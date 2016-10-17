2-alarm fire breaks out at Kearny Mesa commercial building

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A building filled with lobsters was on fire Sunday in Kearny Mesa.

The 2-alarm fire ignited Sunday afternoon in a commercial structure in the 8200 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard.

San Diego fire crews said mechanical equipment that was powering the lobster tanks caught fire. When firefighters arrived on scene, they discovered that the building's layout caused problems for them. At issue were the rollup doors, which presented an access issue.

However, once firefighters were inside they were able to knock the flames down in about 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

No people or lobsters were hurt.