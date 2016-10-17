Boxing out negative influences at SDPD headquarters - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Boxing out negative influences at SDPD headquarters

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Take a punch from the heart! That's what San Diego Police officers are telling local kids to do Monday.

It’s part of an on-going mission to have kids punch out the negative influences in their lives and get active, spending time with positive role models. 

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs files the above video report from police headquarters with how boxing is helping to change lives.

