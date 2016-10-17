Suspect arrested for fatally shooting man near Golden Acorn Casi - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Suspect arrested for fatally shooting man near Golden Acorn Casino



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Boulevard resident was behind bars Monday on suspicion of fatally shooting a man with whom he shared a home near the Golden Acorn Casino.
   
Homicide detectives arrested Paul David Carr, 61, for allegedly gunning down the 55-year-old victim in the 36500 block of Old Highway 80 on Sunday evening, according to sheriff's officials.
   
Deputies responding to a report of gunfire found the victim, whose name has been withheld pending family notification, suffering from wounds to his upper body near a garage at the rural property shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday. He died at the scene, Lt. Kenneth Nelson said.
   
Authorities have disclosed no suspected motive for the shooting.

