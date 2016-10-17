President Barack Obama Makes Surprise Appearance on The Late Sho - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

President Barack Obama Makes Surprise Appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Posted:

Here's a sneak peek at President Obama's sit-down with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. Tune in to the full episode on Monday at 11:35pm ET / 10:35pm CT.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

