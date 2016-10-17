Dozens of residents displaced after Chula Vista apartment fire

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A fire in a large Chula Vista apartment building Monday left several people injured and 30 residents in need of interim lodging.



The blaze began spreading for unknown reasons shortly after 2 p.m. in a second-floor unit at the Seawind Apartments, 1067 Fourth Ave.



Crews evacuated the two-story structure -- one of nine at the complex -- while extinguishing the flames, Chula Vista Deputy Fire Chief Harry Muns said. The personnel were able to confine the blaze to the apartment in which it erupted and had it extinguished within about 10 minutes.



Medics took two residents to hospitals, one with burns and the other for treatment of smoke inhalation. Five people were evaluated at the scene for minor burns and respiratory complaints, Muns said.



The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced -- 25 adults and five children -- arrange for temporary shelter.



The cause of the fire was under investigation.