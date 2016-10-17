New technology: The eye lie detector

SAN DIEGO (CBS8) - A new type of lie detector that scans your eyes reportedly boasts an 88% accuracy rate.

It's among the latest in crime-fighting technology on display this week at the Police Chief's Convention in downtown San Diego. The detector, called Eye Detect, is now being used for job screening by a number of law enforcement agencies.

In the future, the device may be used to screen refugees entering the country and monitor sex offenders and parolees.