Car slams into home and traps family inside

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspected drunken driver crashed a Jeep into a home in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood Tuesday.



The driver apparently lost control of the SUV and slammed into the side of the home in the 4200 block of 50th Street near Orange Avenue, according to San Diego police. The extent of the damage was not immediately known.



No one inside the home was injured, but the driver was taken to a hospital to be treated for shoulder pain, police said.



A structural engineer was expected to inspect the home.